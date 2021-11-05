Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.17.
A number of brokerages have commented on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $13.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMRK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 20,235 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. 51.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 35.17%. The firm had revenue of $17.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landmark Infrastructure Partners will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 235.29%.
Landmark Infrastructure Partners Company Profile
Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets. It operates through the following business segments: Wireless Communication, Outdoor Advertising, and Renewable Power Generation. The Wireless Communication segment deals with leasing real property interests to companies in the wireless communication industry.
