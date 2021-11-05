Landaas & Co. WI ADV Cuts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lowered its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CKW Financial Group boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 180.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 263.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFAV traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.96. The company had a trading volume of 321,524 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.16 and its 200-day moving average is $76.63.

