Laffer Tengler Investments Purchases 10,008 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 239.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,008 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 26,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 143,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 37,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kimco Realty by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $23.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.45. Kimco Realty Corp has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

Several research analysts recently commented on KIM shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.04.

Kimco Realty Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

