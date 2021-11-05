Laffer Tengler Investments Has $251,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 371.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Chubb were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CB. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chubb in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

CB opened at $190.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.73. The stock has a market cap of $81.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $133.01 and a 1 year high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CB. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.18.

In other news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total transaction of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,992,927.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,908,602.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,113 shares of company stock valued at $17,012,070 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

