Laffer Tengler Investments Buys 228 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Charter Communications were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,055,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 97,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,179,000 after acquiring an additional 22,402 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 550.9% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 11,216 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Principals LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,725,000. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CHTR opened at $686.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $126.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. Charter Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $585.45 and a twelve month high of $825.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $743.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $723.75.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $787.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $815.00 price objective on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $870.00 to $860.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $771.00 to $869.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $806.75.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

