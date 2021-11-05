Laffer Tengler Investments Acquires 256 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $24,151,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,475,695 shares of the bank’s stock worth $400,383,000 after purchasing an additional 26,639 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 4.0% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 21,686 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in HDFC Bank in the second quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 6,051.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,151 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. 17.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of HDB stock opened at $71.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $130.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average is $73.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.