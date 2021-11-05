L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.850-$13.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.90 billion-$17.90 billion.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LHX. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $236.17.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.05. The company has a market capitalization of $43.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.60. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 10,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total transaction of $2,481,469.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider William M. Brown sold 85,162 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.91, for a total transaction of $19,579,595.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,542,040.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 351,401 shares of company stock valued at $81,075,776 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.