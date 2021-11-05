Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.36.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KOS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Kosmos Energy from $2.40 to $3.95 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th.

Kosmos Energy stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,189. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kosmos Energy has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 3.51.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $384.12 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOS. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 16.0% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 476,714 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after buying an additional 65,669 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 226.7% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,637,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after buying an additional 1,830,474 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 17.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kosmos Energy in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Kosmos Energy by 3,676.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

