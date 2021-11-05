Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.
Shares of KEP opened at $9.71 on Friday. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
About Korea Electric Power
Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.
