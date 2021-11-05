Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Korea Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Korea Electric Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Shares of KEP opened at $9.71 on Friday. Korea Electric Power has a 52-week low of $8.93 and a 52-week high of $12.98. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korea Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Korea Electric Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Korea Electric Power by 58,445.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the period. 1.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Korea Electric Power

Korea Electric Power Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following Businesses: Sale of Electric Power, Development of Electric Power Resources, Investment, and Real Estate. The company was founded on July 1, 1961 and is headquartered in Naju, South Korea.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.