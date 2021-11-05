Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kopin had a negative net margin of 19.10% and a negative return on equity of 14.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KOPN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.85. The company had a trading volume of 22,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,003. Kopin has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $13.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.44 and a beta of 2.12.

In related news, insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Kopin by 189.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Kopin by 34.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kopin by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 260,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 84,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KOPN. TheStreet cut shares of Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

