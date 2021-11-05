Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. Acquires New Position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CFIV. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $197,000. Maso Capital Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,936,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $22,505,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,316,000. 51.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CFIV opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 1 year low of $9.61 and a 1 year high of $10.81.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

