Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight Sells 50,000 Shares

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.58 and a 52 week high of $59.64.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.91.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,897 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

