Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 73,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,579 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up approximately 0.9% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $16,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 116.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth about $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,395 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and stock traded down $6.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $264.10. The stock had a trading volume of 79,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,413,395. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $138.61 and a 52 week high of $275.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $241.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $252.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.88%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,060 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.08, for a total value of $838,684.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 129,140 shares of company stock valued at $34,240,917 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.83.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.