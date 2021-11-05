Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases Shares of 300,741 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,834,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership owned approximately 0.28% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 175.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $48,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 62.7% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.42. The company had a trading volume of 23,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,980,590. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $25.86 and a 52-week high of $34.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13.

