Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Shares in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 50,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $13,719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.49, for a total transaction of $28,949.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,835,366.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total value of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMT shares. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Truist upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.14.

AMT traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $279.94. 7,323 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,811,774. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. American Tower Co. has a 52 week low of $197.50 and a 52 week high of $303.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.41 billion, a PE ratio of 50.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.68 and its 200 day moving average is $272.97.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a net margin of 27.44% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.09%.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Featured Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.