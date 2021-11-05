Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Purchases New Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 29,822 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,139,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Etsy by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Etsy by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ETSY traded down $5.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $265.52. The company had a trading volume of 65,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 6.61 and a quick ratio of 6.61. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.49 and a 12 month high of $283.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $222.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 73.54%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.84, for a total transaction of $1,246,654.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at $7,115,521.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Roth Capital cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.29.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

