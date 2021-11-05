Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Makes New $7.98 Million Investment in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 77,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $769,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $3,636,486.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,921 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,023 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.84.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $118.44. 24,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,451,635. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $76.14 and a 12 month high of $123.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 28.13% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

