Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership Has $19.92 Million Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,781 shares during the period. IQVIA comprises approximately 1.0% of Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $19,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IQVIA in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 87.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IQV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.42.

NYSE:IQV traded down $6.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,194. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $253.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.97. The company has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.40.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

