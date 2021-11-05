Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) PT Lowered to C$52.25 at Scotiabank

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$52.25 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KL. National Bank Financial lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. National Bankshares lowered Kirkland Lake Gold to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kirkland Lake Gold presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $61.97.

Shares of NYSE KL opened at $41.42 on Tuesday. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $50.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Kirkland Lake Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC raised its stake in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

