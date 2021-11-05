Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €99.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price target on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.36 ($114.55).

Shares of KGX stock opened at €97.22 ($114.38) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($96.26). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is €87.48.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

