Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €80.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a research report report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Berenberg Bank set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €97.36 ($114.55).

Get Kion Group alerts:

FRA:KGX opened at €97.22 ($114.38) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €86.39 and a 200-day moving average of €87.48. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a one year high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.