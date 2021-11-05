Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $234.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kinsale Capital continues to benefit from dislocation within the broader property/casualty insurance industry, rate increases and premium growth. Across the E&S market, its products are exposed to those business lines, which have relatively lower risks. Kinsale Capital boasts the lowest combined ratio among its specialty insurer peers while achieving the highest growth and targets the same in mid-80s range over the long term. It has various reinsurance contracts to limit exposure to potential losses apart from arranging for additional capacity for growth. Technological advancements have also been lowering the expense ratios for quite some time. It also engages in effective deployment of capital. However, high costs put pressure on margin expansion. High debt levels pose financial risks. Shares have underperformed its industry in a year.”

KNSL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $203.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Kinsale Capital Group has a one year low of $153.12 and a one year high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $465,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 329,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSL. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

