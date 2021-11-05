Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.32% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on KNSA. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

KNSA opened at $14.87 on Wednesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of -0.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.65.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.21. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 42.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Its products include Rilonacept, Mavrilimumab, Vixarelimab, and KPL-404.

