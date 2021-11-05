Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $5.25 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,154 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 12.6% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 987,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,672,000 after acquiring an additional 110,752 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 10.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.35. 4 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 119,747. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $87.97. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

