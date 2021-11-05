Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,786 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 6.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 97,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,786 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $7,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motive Wealth Advisors bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Ferris Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,776,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter.

MDYG traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.49. 60,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,095. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.69. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $61.98 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

