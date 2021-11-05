Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Buys 273,567 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 141.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,567 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.7% of Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $53,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,952,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,840,000 after acquiring an additional 144,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after acquiring an additional 112,473 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.02. 113,649 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,759,531. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $113.20 and a twelve month high of $118.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.19.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

