Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Short Interest Up 19.2% in October

Kinaxis Inc. (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 110,600 shares, an increase of 19.2% from the September 30th total of 92,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 138.3 days.

KXSCF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Kinaxis from C$205.00 to C$204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$170.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Kinaxis from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.25.

Shares of KXSCF stock opened at $158.68 on Friday. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $101.82 and a fifty-two week high of $167.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.23.

Kinaxis, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription software. Its solutions include sales and operations, capacity, demand inventory, machine learning, and supply planning. The company was founded by Duncan Klett in 1984 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada.

