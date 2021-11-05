Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.360-$1.370 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Kimco Realty also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.36-1.37 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Capital One Financial upgraded Kimco Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

KIM stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,261,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,099,441. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. Kimco Realty has a 1 year low of $10.17 and a 1 year high of $24.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 58.12%.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.