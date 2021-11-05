Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) Price Target Increased to C$25.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:KMMPF) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$22.50 to C$25.50 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

KMMPF has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.75 to C$23.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.11.

KMMPF stock remained flat at $$18.36 during mid-day trading on Friday. Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $18.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.59.

Killam Apartment REIT engages in the ownership, management and development of multi-family residential properties. It operates through the following segments: Apartments, Manufactured Home Communities, and Other. The Apartments segment includes property revenue, property operating expenses and fair value of investment property by region.

