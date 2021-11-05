KeyCorp Weighs in on Independence Realty Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Independence Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Independence Realty Trust alerts:

IRT has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. TheStreet upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.31.

Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.94. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.00% and a net margin of 12.85%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,640,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596,147 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 2,007.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,654,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,890 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,285,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,430,000 after acquiring an additional 686,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,966,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,155,000 after acquiring an additional 535,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 535,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Independence Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independence Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.