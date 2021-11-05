KeyCorp Trims i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Target Price to $30.00

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on IIIV. Zacks Investment Research cut i3 Verticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James dropped their target price on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut i3 Verticals from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.78.

IIIV opened at $22.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.43. The company has a market capitalization of $717.59 million, a P/E ratio of -65.53, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.55. i3 Verticals has a 52 week low of $21.53 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $60.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.21 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.64% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 323,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,068,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

