KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of KeyCorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.73 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.16 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.29.

Shares of KEY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.82. 115,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,994,519. KeyCorp has a one year low of $12.61 and a one year high of $24.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.51.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. KeyCorp’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,642 shares of company stock worth $1,927,818 over the last ninety days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 103.2% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in KeyCorp during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

