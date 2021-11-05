KeyCorp Increases SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target to $379.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $373.00 to $379.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for SBA Communications’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on SBAC. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $370.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $346.47 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.04. The company has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.74 and a beta of 0.25. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $232.88 and a 1 year high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $589.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $577.28 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.99% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

In other news, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 67,112 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.47, for a total transaction of $24,527,422.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,403,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brendan Thomas Cavanagh sold 60,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.51, for a total transaction of $21,990,178.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,323,546.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 247,952 shares of company stock valued at $89,696,655. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 10.9% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SBA Communications in the first quarter valued at about $10,951,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after buying an additional 69,771 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 2.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 84,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 186.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 18,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after buying an additional 12,059 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

