KeyCorp Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Avanos Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.11. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avanos Medical’s FY2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens downgraded Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avanos Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Shares of AVNS opened at $34.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 3.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -30.93 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical has a fifty-two week low of $29.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.61.

In other Avanos Medical news, Director Patrick J. Oleary purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, with a total value of $158,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,347 shares in the company, valued at $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Avanos Medical by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

