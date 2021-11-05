Kevin T. Conroy Sells 16,922 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $98.58 on Friday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $85.82 and a 12-month high of $159.54. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.17.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

EXAS has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.64.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

