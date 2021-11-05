Kevin J. Harkenrider Sells 22,500 Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) EVP Kevin J. Harkenrider sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total value of $1,384,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Viasat stock opened at $65.06 on Friday. Viasat, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $65.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.37. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.43, a PEG ratio of 113.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.20. Viasat had a return on equity of 1.36% and a net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $664.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,321,768 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $315,077,000 after acquiring an additional 313,550 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,524,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,326,000 after acquiring an additional 63,217 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Viasat by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,521,761 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $125,685,000 after acquiring an additional 271,747 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its holdings in Viasat by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,378,549 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $118,547,000 after acquiring an additional 106,592 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Viasat by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,791,564 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,292,000 after acquiring an additional 329,571 shares during the period. 85.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Viasat from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Viasat from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

About Viasat

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

