Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates €50.00 Price Target for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A)

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been assigned a €50.00 ($58.82) price target by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 14.65% from the stock’s current price.

G1A has been the subject of several other research reports. Warburg Research set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($34.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.63 ($45.44).

ETR G1A traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €43.61 ($51.31). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,805. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a 52 week high of €41.96 ($49.36). The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 50.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €37.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

