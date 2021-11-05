Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 9,749 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 85,089 shares.The stock last traded at $18.89 and had previously closed at $18.59.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Kelly Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Northcoast Research raised Kelly Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a market capitalization of $755.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently 13.89%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter valued at $155,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the first quarter valued at $248,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 106,440.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Kelly Services, Inc engages in staffing and workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. The Americas Staffing segment delivers temporary staffing, as well as direct-hire placement services, in a number of specialty staffing services, including office, education, marketing, electronic assembly, light industrial, science, engineering, and information technology in United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico and Brazil.

