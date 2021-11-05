Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Purchased by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 167.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 281,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,036 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $18,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,578,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,135,000 after acquiring an additional 163,271 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Kellogg by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,855,000 after acquiring an additional 64,130 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,269,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,837,000 after acquiring an additional 63,355 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Kellogg by 153.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,225,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 11.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,373,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,042,000 after acquiring an additional 345,267 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

K has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.89.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $5,159,207.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.61, for a total value of $5,217,479.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 499,997 shares of company stock valued at $31,737,304 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:K opened at $62.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.01. Kellogg has a 12-month low of $56.61 and a 12-month high of $68.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.27%. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.15%.

Kellogg Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

