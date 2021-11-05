KE (NYSE:BEKE) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of KE (NYSE:BEKE) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on BEKE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of KE from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $19.30 in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of KE from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of KE from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KE from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KE from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $19.90 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KE presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Shares of BEKE opened at $18.37 on Tuesday. KE has a 12 month low of $15.15 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 8.33 and a beta of -1.33.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). KE had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that KE will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new position in KE during the first quarter worth about $5,956,243,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in KE by 3.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,937,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,321,000 after acquiring an additional 770,744 shares during the period. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its position in KE by 77.3% during the third quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 16,377,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,141,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in KE by 111.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,769 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in KE by 18.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,092,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,401 shares during the period.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

