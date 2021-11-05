Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is a clinical-stage healthcare company. It focuses on leveraging the potential of the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The Company’s product candidates are Microbiome Metabolic Therapies(TM), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and distribution of the organ’s existing microbes. Kaleido Biosciences Inc. is based in Lexington, Massachusetts. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KLDO. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Kaleido Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on Kaleido Biosciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.83.

KLDO stock opened at $4.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.33. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.29.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.54). As a group, research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLDO. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $25,143,000. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Kaleido Biosciences by 1.1% in the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 19,575,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,562,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 87.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 375,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 175,243 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $788,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 26.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 72,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage healthcare company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It focuses on leveraging the microbiome organ to treat disease and improve human health. The firm offers microbiome metabolic therapies (MMT), which are designed to modulate the metabolic output and profile of the microbiome by driving the function and composition of the organ’s existing microbes.

