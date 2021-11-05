Kalata (KALA) One Day Volume Tops $931,049.00

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Kalata has a market capitalization of $14.17 million and approximately $931,049.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kalata has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar. One Kalata coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Kalata alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00084271 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.00 or 0.00081640 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.36 or 0.00103465 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,448.52 or 0.07264093 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,114.16 or 0.94896047 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.94 or 0.00022757 BTC.

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kalata using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kalata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kalata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.