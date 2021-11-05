Kadena (KDA) Market Cap Hits $1.74 Billion

Kadena (CURRENCY:KDA) traded 25% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Kadena has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and approximately $89.67 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kadena coin can now be purchased for about $11.10 or 0.00018217 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kadena has traded 64.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kadena Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 156,799,543 coins. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kadena’s official website is kadena.io . Kadena’s official message board is medium.com/kadena-io

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block. The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain. Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain. The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years. “

Kadena Coin Trading

