Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Position Decreased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,600 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,155,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 103,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,586,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,114,000 after acquiring an additional 39,507 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Jumia Technologies by 193.8% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 349,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,052,000 after acquiring an additional 230,599 shares in the last quarter. 35.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JMIA opened at $18.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 3.34. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $11.70 and a 1-year high of $69.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.22 and its 200-day moving average is $23.69.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $32.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG engages in the provision of logistic services. It operates though e-Commerce platform segment. The e-Commerce platform segment consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers to its logistics service, which enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers, and payment service, which facilitates transactions among participants active on platform in selected markets.

