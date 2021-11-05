JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 41,069 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.08% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LKFN. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 840,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,126,000 after purchasing an additional 97,919 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 3.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,320,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,406,000 after buying an additional 41,380 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,238,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,186,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Lakeland Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $2,017,000. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $58.91 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $217,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,375 shares of company stock valued at $454,290. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $48.83 and a 1-year high of $79.67.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 22nd. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 41.21%.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.