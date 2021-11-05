Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.
Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,550. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.
About Jones Lang LaSalle
Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.
See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?
