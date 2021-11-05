Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.06 EPS

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.99 earnings per share.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded up $5.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $268.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,550. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.13. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $115.05 and a one year high of $272.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,813 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.28% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $27,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.00.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.