Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Up 2.6% Over Last 7 Days

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Joint Ventures coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Joint Ventures has a market cap of $79,626.56 and approximately $28,741.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00053662 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003082 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 38.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.49 or 0.00244796 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012678 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00004555 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00096385 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Joint Ventures Coin Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joint Ventures using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

