Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a buy rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $73.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $42.00 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

