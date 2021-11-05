Joe E. Kiani Sells 18,967 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of MASI opened at $292.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $296.32.
Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.
Masimo Company Profile
Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.
