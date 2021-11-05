Joe E. Kiani Sells 18,967 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 18,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.97, for a total value of $5,518,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of MASI opened at $292.83 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $277.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02 and a beta of 0.74. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $296.32.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Masimo in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MASI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,918,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,162,196,000 after acquiring an additional 763,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 16,650.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,468,000 after acquiring an additional 563,611 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 2,214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 279,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,884,000 after acquiring an additional 267,892 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its position in shares of Masimo by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 826,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 231,254 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Masimo by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 771,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,059,000 after acquiring an additional 197,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

