JMP Securities Raises Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) Price Target to $300.00

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) had its price objective increased by JMP Securities from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several other reports. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $175.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $256.25.

IIPR traded up $7.54 on Thursday, hitting $275.22. 2,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 165.60 and a current ratio of 165.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.27 and its 200 day moving average is $213.57. Innovative Industrial Properties has a fifty-two week low of $140.29 and a fifty-two week high of $274.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.09 and a beta of 1.46.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 58.72% and a return on equity of 6.64%. Analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

In related news, CAO Andy Bui sold 1,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $432,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Catherine Hastings sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.97, for a total transaction of $343,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,484 shares of company stock worth $1,944,507 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 978,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 9,785 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 68,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NovaPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of industrial properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

